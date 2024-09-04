Edeka Snack Balls Date Hazelnut Cocoa with the 145g packaging from SDA GmbH is being recalled due to potential metal foreign objects. The affected items have a minimum expiry date of 01.03.2025, as mentioned in Hattingen. It's possible that certain products may contain metal contaminants.

Individuals who have bought products with this particular expiry date are advised not to consume the Snack Balls. Instead, they can return the items. The company has made it clear that consumers can return the product, even if they don't have a receipt, and will be refunded the purchase price at the point of purchase.

The recalled product was predominantly available nationwide at Edeka and Marketplace. SDA GmbH and the involved retailers have acted swiftly, already removing the affected items from sale, as reported.

Customers who purchased Marketplace's version of Edeka Snack Balls with the specified expiry date should also be aware of the recall. It's recommended that they follow the same return process to avoid consumption and receive a refund.

Read also: