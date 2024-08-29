Edeka discourages support for the AfD

Edeka has stepped into politics a few days before the upcoming state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. The grocery store chain is advocating against voting for the AfD in full-page ads in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung", "Die Zeit", and social media. In their ad, they state, "Why blue isn't an option at Edeka" referring to the AfD's party color.

The ad showcases various fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers, broccoli, bananas, cherries, and strawberries. The text reads, "The fruit and vegetable section is a vibrant display of diversity. Evolution has taught us that blue isn't the best choice. In Germany, the blues are already the biggest threat to a diverse society."

The German Retail Federation (HDE) has also entered the election campaign this week. Its president, Alexander von Preen, called for voting for democratic parties. He warned against shifting society towards exclusion and hate, stating it would lead to a negative future for both society and the economy.

"Hoecke reveals his true colors"

The retail industry currently has around 120,000 vacant positions, according to HDE. Von Preen questioned where these workers would come from if exclusionary and isolationist politicians took charge. He described the AfD as dangerous and irresponsible, stating that Björn Höcke, one of the AfD's leading figures, had once again revealed his true colors by wishing bankruptcy on family-owned companies promoting diversity in society and the economy.

Von Preen is referring to a campaign supported by over 40 German entrepreneurs, including Rossmann, Stihl, Pfeifer & Langen, Vorwerk, and Sennheiser, titled "Made in Germany - Made by Diversity". Thuringia's AfD top candidate Höcke reportedly cannot appreciate this approach, according to MDR. He reportedly called the campaign "hypocrisy" at a campaign event in Thuringia's Sommerda over the weekend, wishing severe economic trouble for these companies.

Harm to the economy and prosperity

Not only the retail industry, but also the manufacturing industry, fears that the AfD would harm the German economy. The BDI's president, Siegfried Russwurm, stated that the AfD's aggressive xenophobia would escalate the existing problem of skilled labor shortages in Germany. An AfD involvement in the government would severely damage the economy and prosperity in East Germany. The party falsely presents itself as the voice of local small and medium-sized businesses.

Elections are taking place in Saxony and Thuringia on Sunday. Current polls show the AfD at around 30% in both states.

