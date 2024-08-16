- Ed Sheeran joins the football club Ipswich Town

Musician Ed Sheeran (33) is joining English football club Ipswich Town. He has bought a small stake in his hometown team, which he announced on Instagram. "It's every football fan's dream to own the club they support, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity," he wrote.

The football club, located in the Suffolk county in eastern England, has recently been promoted and is now playing in the Premier League. Sheeran ("Perfect", "Shape of You") has been supporting the club for a long time and was a kit sponsor a few years ago. He has been spotted at games in the stadium several times.

Love letter to his hometown

Sheeran wrote that he has lived in Suffolk since the age of three. He has traveled the world and sometimes feels like an outsider in big cities. Suffolk and Ipswich have always made him feel like part of a community and protected.

Sheeran's stake in the football club is 1.4 percent, according to the club. He is not a voting shareholder or a board member, but simply investing money in the club he loves. He asked not to be contacted about contract negotiations or tactics.

