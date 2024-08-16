Ed Sheeran is securing shares in a Premier League club.

Musician Ed Sheeran fulfills a childhood dream. The 33-year-old invests in his hometown club, which achieved promotion to the Premier League last season. He has no intention of interfering with transfers or tactics.

Pop star Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in British football club Ipswich Town. The English singer-songwriter took over 1.4 percent of the shares, as announced by the Premier League club on Thursday. As a passive investor, the singer will not join the club's board. Sheeran has been an Ipswich fan for a long time and has been the men's and women's teams' shirt sponsor since 2021. Ipswich will play in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 in the 2024/2025 season.

"I'm really happy to have acquired a small stake in my hometown football club," said Sheeran. "It's every football fan's dream to own the club they support." He expressed his gratitude.

Sheeran grew up in the region around Ipswich. The area always gives him a sense of security and belonging. "I feel like I'm part of a community here," said the singer. "I'm just putting some money into the club I love, and they're returning the favor, so please don't bother me with transfer rumors or tactics!"

Sheeran is the latest superstar to boost the profile of a lesser-known team - chef Delia Smith has been supporting Ipswich's big rival, Norwich City, for over two decades. Elton John was chairman of Watford FC from 1976 to 2002, having supported them since he was seven. In 2021, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham FC.

