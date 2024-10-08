Economy travelers on JetBlue now enjoy chilled crepes and frittatas instead of hot meal options.

The airline's updated menus for its fundamental economy class now contain a notice: "all dishes served cold."

This means chilled overnight oats, crepes, and frittatas for breakfast. Cold options for lunch and dinner include chilled soba noodles, a chicken grain bowl, and mushrooms and lentils.

Hot meals are still provided to transatlantic passengers traveling in the airline's luxury Mint class.

After a test period on its Dublin and Edinburgh seasonal flights this summer, the airline is extending its new core menu to its six daily transatlantic flights during the winter, as stated in a recent announcement to Business Insider. The airline claims that the new core menu maintains the high-quality meal standards that they have set. This change is part of their initiative to continue offering a top-notch experience at JetBlue's competitive prices on these routes.

CNN has reached out to JetBlue for additional details about this change, which was first reported by Live and Let’s Fly, mentioning a potential reduction in the number of flight attendants on transatlantic flights.

This cost-saving measures come as the airline implements its "JetForward" strategy to restore sustained profitability. In the second quarter of 2024, JetBlue reported a net income of $25 million.

Last year, JetBlue reported an adjusted loss of $151 million, although this was an improvement from the $260 million they lost in 2022.

The airline recently declared that it will open its first airport lounges beginning in late 2025 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

These lounges are part of the airline's effort to fulfill the increasing demand for premium offerings, and they fit into its JetForward initiative.

"Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further enhance the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards," said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, in a statement.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Despite the shift to cold meals in economy class, JetBlue is continuing to offer high-quality dining options, as highlighted in their recent announcement to Business Insider. Following this change, fans of hot meals can still enjoy them on transatlantic flights in the luxury Mint class.

In a strategic move to reduce costs, JetBlue is extending its new core menu to their transatlantic flights, a decision reportedly influenced by news sources such as Business Insider and Live and Let’s Fly.

Read also: