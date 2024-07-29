Thuringian Economy - Economy as AfD supporter? - Association protests

The Association of Economy Thuringia (vwt) opposes statements made by Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD). Maier accused some parts of the economy of supporting the AfD. vwt-President Hartmut Koch stated: "We do not share the assessments of Thuringia Interior Minister Georg Maier." Large parts of the economy consider AfD survey results alarming.

However, Maier must take note that in rural areas of Thuringia, "a feeling of detachment, fears of decline, and latent dissatisfaction of people with the current politics in the Federal and State" have spread. "We need clear answers from Federal and State politics. Blame-gaming does not help any longer."

Maier previously told "Handelsblatt": "Some business representatives tell me that they are shocked by how little resonance there is in their ranks against the strengthening of the AfD." Meanwhile, there are broad alliances against exclusion in Thuringia, in which many companies participated. "But in some business sectors, there is strong support for the AfD. Above all financially. The party should have a decent donation income," so the SPD top candidate.

Despite the vWT's opposition to Georg Maier's accusations towards certain economic sectors supporting the AfD, Maier highlighted in his conversation with "Handelsblatt" that some businesses express shock at the AFD's growing support. In contrast, some Thuringian companies have shown strong financial backing for the AfD, as acknowledged by Maier.

Read also: