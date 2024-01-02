Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfederal governmentchemical industrygermanyeconomic expectationseconomic situationturn of the yeareconomic developmentthuringiaspderfurtwolfgang tiefensee

Economics Minister with cautious economic expectations for 2024

Difficult - this is how the economic situation can be described, and not just in Thuringia. And the outlook for 2024 is subdued, the economic risks are high.

 and  Christian Meier
2 min read
Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD), Minister for Economic Affairs, Science and Digital Society in Thuringia.....aussiedlerbote.de
Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD), Minister for Economic Affairs, Science and Digital Society in Thuringia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Economic situation - Economics Minister with cautious economic expectations for 2024

Thuringia's Economics Minister Wolfgang Tiefensee expects only modest economic development in 2024 in view of economic risks. The economy will remain in difficult waters in the new year, the SPD politician said in response to a dpa inquiry in Erfurt. The economic research institutes' forecasts fluctuated between minus 0.5 and plus 0.9 percent. "This already shows the great uncertainty for the further development. For Thuringia, I also only expect slight growth just above zero for 2024."

Risks slow down economic development

High interest rates and difficult financing conditions are slowing down global demand for industrial goods. The consumer climate in Germany has cooled. High energy prices continue to weigh on companies. The automotive and chemical industries, two driving forces of the German economy, have also lost competitiveness. In Thuringia, the automotive supply industry has been a sales heavyweight to date.

But there are also rays of hope: inflation is falling, the situation on the Thuringian labor market is stable and the energy supply is secure.

Demands on the federal government

Tiefensee reiterated his expectations of the federal government's economic and financial policy. There should be a focus on investment. "The federal government must quickly and bindingly create the necessary incentives and framework conditions for the expansion of renewable energies and the hydrogen economy," said the Minister. He described the removal of the federal subsidy to stabilize grid fees as counterproductive, as it makes electricity more expensive and offsets the relief provided by the reduction in electricity tax.

Tiefensee also called once again for a reform of the debt brake - the existing provision in the Basic Law would have to be supplemented by a "future investments" clause. "Borrowing would then still be possible for important future issues such as combating climate change, even outside of emergencies."

Economic output slightly in the red in 2023

He cited demographics, moving away from fossil fuels and digitalization as challenges in Thuringia. "In order to overcome them, considerable financial efforts are required, which we cannot manage without the federal government."

In the first half of 2023, economic output in Thuringia fell by 0.6 percent - compared to the national average of 0.3 percent. Figures on the development of gross domestic product (GDP) for the entire past year are not yet available. The unemployment rate was 5.8% in November 2023, 0.4 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
More freedom of movement in fashion: model Naomi Campbell shows how it's done. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Trends of the year: what could be hot in 2024

A new hedonism, the hobby of hemp cultivation, the trendy travel destinations of Paris and Las Vegas or wild fashion such as crooked buttoned blouses: what to expect in the new year in fashion, travel, food and love.

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public