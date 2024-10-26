Skip to content
Economic Affairs Minister Habeck advocates for a less extensive EU trade accord with India.

During this period, disregard the agricultural industry.

Green Party's Economic Minister Robert Habeck emphasizes the need for a simplified EU-India trade deal, highlighting the difficulty of incorporating Indian agriculture. At a financial event in New Delhi, he expressed his belief that a comprehensive accord, encompassing agriculture, was implausible due to its intrinsic small size, limited acreage, and meager animal population. He suggested this sector shouldn't be compelled into a free trade agreement.

My suggestion is to bypass agriculture. It's the main hurdle. "That's my take." We should concentrate on what's feasible and can be swiftly actioned. "Let's make headway where we can. That'll probably be the industrial sector." It's the critical area, in any case.

Both parties have been striving to finalize an agreement for nearly two decades - yet, without success. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) stated on Friday that he's aiming for a conclusion within a few months.

The Green Party's Economic Minister Robert Habeck commended Chancellor Scholz's aim for a conclusion, focusing on the industrial sector. In light of the complexity with agriculture, the Minister for Economic Affairs suggested a streamlined approach for a EU-India trade deal.

