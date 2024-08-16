ECDC has increased the risk levels for Mpox virus infection

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has raised the risk level for the virus infection Monkeypox. The risk assessment for the general population and travelers to affected areas is being increased from "low" to "moderate", as the Stockholm-based agency announced on Friday.

"Given the close connections between Europe and Africa, we must be prepared for more imported cases of Clade I," said the director of the agency, Pamela Rendi Wagner. The current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo began with the spread of an endemic strain known as Clade I.

Authorities in Sweden confirmed the first Monkeypox case of a new variant outside of Africa on Thursday. "Monkeypox does not currently pose a significant threat to our population," said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. "The case in Sweden does not change this risk assessment for Germany and Europe."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already classified the viral disease Monkeypox as a global health emergency. Since the start of the current outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January 2023, there have been around 27,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths, mainly among children.

The virus variant is currently only endemic in parts of Central Africa, said Lauterbach. "Germany successfully contained the first outbreak of the former Monkeypox variant in 2022," said the SPD politician. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared in case the situation changes."

The ECDC's director, Pamela Rendi Wagner, emphasized the importance of preparedness for more imported Monkeypox cases due to Europe's close connections with Africa. The ECDC is closely monitoring the situation in Europe, given the increased risk level announced by the agency for Monkeypox.

Read also: