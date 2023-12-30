Formula - Ecclestone: Verstappen has "a bit" of Schumacher in him

Long-time Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone (93) recognizes traits of motorsport icon Michael Schumacher in Max Verstappen. "Max Verstappen has a bit of him in him," Ecclestone told the German Press Agency. "But Max is not as merciless as Michael was, because Michael never thought about compromising." Schumacher was "a bit more merciless" on the asphalt.

Verstappen (26) is the dominator of the current Formula 1 era. The Red Bull driver has won three titles in a row; last season alone, the Dutchman secured 19 out of 22 Grand Prix victories. Schumacher (54) is joint record champion with Lewis Hamilton (38), both having won the world championship seven times each. The driver from Kerpen even won the World Championship five times in a row from 2000 to 2004. Since a serious skiing accident at the end of 2013, Schumacher has lived in seclusion from the public eye.

Ecclestone, who was replaced as CEO of Formula 1 after the takeover of Liberty Media in 2017, would not begrudge Hamilton his eighth world championship title. "I hope he can do it. He would then make history," said the Briton. However, Hamilton's Mercedes team has a lot of catching up to do to catch up with Red Bull. The new season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

Source: www.stern.de