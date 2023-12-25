Formula 1 - Ecclestone: Schumacher "stands for his own brand"

Bernie Ecclestone (93) still does not really understand Michael Schumacher's first retirement from Formula 1 at the end of 2006.

"I couldn't understand it, it was a strange thing. He was still so good, he could have carried on," the long-time Formula 1 chief marketer told the German Press Agency.

Schumacher was 37 at the time, had made Ferrari multiple world champions again and was himself the record champion with seven world championship titles. However, the Kerpen native wanted to enjoy his private life more with his wife Corinna and their two children Gina and Mick.

"Earned the respect of the people"

Ecclestone speaks of Schumacher's time at Ferrari with respect. "One day I was sitting with him and asked him: Who actually runs this team? And he replied: I do. And he did it well. He was able to get the best out of people," said Ecclestone. "He earned people's respect and they listened to him. When he said something, they knew it was correct." The Ferrari team boss at the time, Jean Todt, had listened to exactly what Schumacher had said. "Whatever Michael said, Todt followed it."

Ecclestone influenced Schumacher's path in Formula 1. In the early 90s, the Briton was looking for a local star to conquer the then important German market. After Schumacher's promising Formula 1 debut with Jordan in Belgium in 1991, Ecclestone acted as a shrewd intermediary to ensure that the Kerpen native was in the much faster Benetton in the very next race. In 1994 and 1995, Schumacher won his first two world championship titles with the racing team of then team boss Flavio Briatore.

"Took a few shortcuts for 'Schui'"

"I knew he was talented. Eddie Jordan (then boss of the team of the same name) was very convinced of him, he had a good nose," said Ecclestone, who also had to convince Briatore of the young German's potential at the time. Jordan was reluctant to release Schumacher. "Michael would certainly have gotten another cockpit, but we took some shortcuts for 'Schui'. We stole him from Jordan."

Schumacher is an icon for Ecclestone. "Michael obviously benefited from Formula 1, but Formula 1 also benefited from having him. There are plenty of drivers who simply disappear and nobody remembers them. It's different with 'Schui', of course. Like Lewis Hamilton today, he stands for his own brand," explained Ecclestone.

Schumacher "simply a nice guy"

The Briton remembers very specific character traits of Schumacher. "Michael never thought about making compromises. If he was convinced of something, he went through with it," said Ecclestone, who also enjoyed meeting the 91-time Grand Prix winner off the track. "He was pretty normal, just a nice guy."

Ecclestone has vague memories of Schumacher's fateful day, December 29, 2013, when the German was seriously injured in a skiing accident in France. "At the time, nobody knew exactly what had happened and what the consequences might be. It took a long time for people to understand what was actually going on," said Ecclestone. "I miss him. He is a star and he will always be remembered as a star." Since the accident, Schumacher has lived in seclusion from the public eye.

Source: www.stern.de