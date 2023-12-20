Division of labor - Ebling: Work at municipal level must be reconsidered

According to Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Michael Ebling, the distribution of tasks and processes at local authority level need to be questioned and in some cases rethought. "It feels more complex because it is still based on the idea that the small local community organizes everything," the SPD politician told the German Press Agency in Mainz. Financing a daycare center worth millions, including the creation of a pedagogical concept and the search for specialists, does not have to be managed at the level of a local community. "We have two full-time levels for this, the municipalities and the districts."

Ebling continued: "We will have to discuss more with the municipal family to ensure that complex issues are more clearly concentrated at full-time levels." This should not undermine the lower municipal level, but rather relieve it. Alliances and the pooling of expertise for certain topics are needed. If every local authority tried to master everything themselves, they would be "walking into a situation of excessive demands with their eyes wide open". The Ministry of the Interior will provide further impetus for even more municipal cooperation in the new year - also in light of the fact that it is becoming more difficult to find candidates for the approximately 30,000 municipal mandates.

Overall, a close look must be taken at how work can be organized differently in the future. This includes digital or hybrid meetings, which have now also been made possible outside of emergency situations by the state since the changes to municipal regulations in March. It is important to see how demanding municipal mandates can be reconciled with a population that is still committed, but wants to get involved more selectively and effectively. "Sitting in municipal council meetings late in the evening is also a contradiction to a younger generation that is looking at work-life balance - and is also prepared to question things," emphasized Ebling.

Source: www.stern.de