- Ebling cautions against the looming peril of Islamist extremist attacks

The Minister of Interior, Michael Ebling from the SPD, highlighted the escalating danger presented by extremist right-wing groups and terrorists with Islamic ties. These elements pose the greatest danger to domestic safety and the upholding of law, according to Ebling, during a meeting of the Interior Committee in Mainz's Landtag.

Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate are routinely assessing individuals within the state for potential threats against the populace. This includes the twelve individuals classified as high risk within the state. The investigation extends to internet platforms and social media for signs of radicalization, Ebling explained.

With intensive efforts to prevent and intervene, terror attacks are unfortunately impossible to prevent with 100% certainty. This was demonstrated by the alleged Islamist-inspired knife attack in Solingen, which was carried out using a basic tool such as a knife. Ebling described the act as abhorrent.

In a North Rhine-Westphalian city, three people were killed and eight more, including four severely, were injured at a festival. A suspected Islamic Syrian, who entered Germany through Bulgaria at the conclusion of 2022, is believed to be the culprit. Despite being slated for deportation to Bulgaria under European asylum regulations, the man was not located on that fateful day in June 2023.

Federal Government's Safety Plan

The Interior Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate supports the initiatives presented by the federal government after the knife attack. This "security package" consists of measures in three key areas: a stronger push for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers to their home countries, more assertive countermeasures against Islamic terrorism, and tightening firearms regulations.

As part of these measures, asylum seekers who are responsible for another European country but refuse to return are set to lose state benefits in Germany if that country is willing to accept them (Dublin cases). Plans also include a ban on switchblades and simplified expulsion for migrants according to their criminal records.

However, Ebling reminded that individuals also travel to Rhineland-Palatinate to flee terrorism. In response to the AfD faction's demand for significant immigration restrictions, he does not assume that immigrants have malicious intentions. Nevertheless, individuals with criminal intentions or those who radicalize should not be granted protection and do not have the right to remain in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The Police in Rhineland-Palatinate are working closely with Ebling and his team to identify and monitor individuals classified as high risk within the state. The deployment of police forces may increase in response to the federal government's safety plan, focusing on stricter immigration policies and enhanced countermeasures against Islamic terrorism.

Read also: