Eberl's Plans for Kimmich, Kim, and Their Team

It's over, the monotony of everyday life begins again: After the disappointing exit from the Champions League, Max Eberl is under immense pressure as both a coach hunter and squad assembler. More names are making their rounds in the coaching carousel - and what does the sports director intend to do with top talents like Kimmich, Goretzka, and Davies?

Max Eberl didn't have long to grieve after landing back from Spain. Following Bayern's thrilling exit in Madrid, he was quickly back to the uninteresting regular routine. The search for an ideal coach to reverse Munich's fortunes without a championship in twelve years and the pressing need to revamp his squad have Eberl and the reigning champions on the edge.

It's a challenging task for Eberl to shape Bayern's future - most notably in light of the recent rejections. Yet, he doesn't want to succumb to the pressure, despite knowing the Munich crisis has "grabbed the world's attention." "We know how to manage our job," he insisted several times over the last few days: "Training starts on July 15, and that's when he has to be on the field." Additionally, he urged everyone to "relax a bit."

Such advice is easier said than done, especially for Bayern. As the situation remains uncertain, it's an even more challenging prospect. The new coach will likely want to know which players are in the works. Meanwhile, the stars might be curious as to the coach's plans. Since the dismissal of candidate Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick, rumors about Hansi Flick have resurfaced. Eberl, however, has refrained from commenting on names or gossip for weeks. Bayern is determined to "hire a suitable coach," he has repeatedly announced in recent times.

What's next for Kimmich, Goretzka, or Davies?

The alleged former Bayern II coach, Erik ten Hag, who is on the cusp of leaving Manchester United, is one of the candidates. This scenario could even lead to a double-coach switch, as Thomas Tuchel has supposedly caught Manchester United's attention. "I have loved my time at Chelsea, in England, and in the Premier League," Tuchel stated before the Real Madrid game: "It's been a particularly special period in my life that I will never forget."

Will he ever utter such sentiments about his time in Munich? Likely not. Tuchel took over from Nagelsmann in March 2023 - and leaves Munich title-less after their matches against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday(17:30/DAZN and in the live ticker on ntv.de), and Hoffenheim on May 18.

Tuchel will then have a front-row seat to observe Bayern's reconstruction. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has already referenced the famous "Mia san mia" phrase, which has lost some of its shine: "We've experienced other dark periods in the past. That's supposed to define us as a Bayern family: that we bounce back stronger than ever after heartbreaking defeats."

But with whom? Uncertain. There's still speculation surrounding names like Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Min-Jae Kim, Dayot Upamecano, and Kingsley Coman. One thing is clear: Eberl has plenty to do.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de