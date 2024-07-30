- Eberl on Hoeneß's harsh transfer promise: "It makes perfect sense"

Sporting Director Max Eberl of FC Bayern Munich isn't taking the partly harsh transfer comments from honorary president Uli Hoeneß personally and doesn't want to make a big deal of them. "Honestly, it didn't really affect me what Uli said. I mean, his words didn't affect me, but he didn't say anything we hadn't already discussed internally," Eberl said at the presentation of new signing João Palhinha at the Munich Allianz Arena.

The still influential club patron Hoeneß, after investing around 125 million in Palhinha (FC Fulham), Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), and Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), ruled out further purchases until significant income from sales of football professionals was generated. "FC Bayern doesn't have a money printer," Hoeneß said.

"Revenue and statements should balance out"

"We've already made three transfers and brought back Josip Stanisic. We've already spent money. And we want and need to take in money. That's always been the credo of FC Bayern," Eberl said about the financial aspects of the transfer business. At the same time, they want a squad that's sportingly competitive. "We want to win as many titles as possible next season. For that, we need a good squad size," the 50-year-old sporting director said after last season's title-less campaign.

Hoeneß's (72) statements, who still belongs to the supervisory board of the record champions, made perfect sense to him. "Revenue and expenses should balance out to some extent." He had discussed this with Hoeneß. "We have our tasks, sporting and financial," Eberl said. And he's trying to fulfill them together with sporting director Christoph Freund during this transfer period as best as possible.

