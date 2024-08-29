Invigorating amidst the Warmth - Easy summer treat: method for crafting ice cream bars utilizing just five components

Absolutely, ice cream is a year-round pleasure, but it's essentially mandatory in the summer. It not only brings joy, but it also serves as a much-needed respite from the heat.

Summer, the season itself: Short clothes, barbecues under the stars with pals, and the melodious chirping of birds. There's a lot to connect with the summer vibe. Nevertheless, ice cream takes the top spot. A summer devoid of ice cream is like a winter with no snow.

Be it at a quaint Italian cafe, by the poolside kiosk, or traditionally from a cup on the couch - ice cream is always the star. This icy lure adds a fresh spin to the classic. The chocolatey summer treat brings back memories of a famous chocolate bar with an icy coating. Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, crunchy peanuts, and a luscious ice cream filling. With this delight, you'll win over not only your visitors.

Healthy Indulgence

The cherry on top? The ice cream bar is made from just five natural ingredients and takes no time to prepare. This frees up a lot of your time in the kitchen, allowing you to bask in the sun even more before indulging in a well-deserved cool down. The treat is even more delightful because it also comes with some health benefits.

The ice cream base is made from bananas - don't worry, the fruit won't overpower the taste, it just ensures that the ice cream base becomes irresistibly creamy. Bananas are rich in potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins. Plus, the natural sugar in the fruit provides natural sweetness. It becomes creamier with the added peanut butter. Naturally rich in protein, healthy fats, and numerous vitamins and minerals.

The entire thing is covered in soft chocolate. This strengthens the heart and brain and promotes blood circulation. With these ice cream bars, you're essentially indulging in a healthy and delicious way - what more could you ask for?

Chocolatey Ice Cream Bars Recipe

Ingredients

4 ripe bananas

100g peanut butter

70g chopped peanuts

150g dark chocolate

A pinch of salt

2 tbsp coconut oil

Instructions

Peel bananas, slice them small, and blend them together with peanut butter using an immersion blender until you get a creamy mixture. Pour the mixture into a square mold lined with parchment paper. Make sure to carefully smooth the paper on the sides to avoid wrinkles and ensure it sticks to the mixture. Place the mold in the freezer for at least four hours, preferably overnight, until the filling is solid. Break dark chocolate into pieces and melt it together with coconut oil over a water bath. Allow it to cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Place a plate with parchment paper in the freezer to cool. Coarsely chop peanuts and add them to the chocolate mixture. Remove the ice cream mixture from the freezer and cut it into bars. Return it to the freezer to harden. The bars must be completely frozen before coating them with chocolate. Once the chocolate has reached room temperature, remove the bars and the cooled plate with parchment paper from the freezer. Coat each bar individually with the peanut-chocolate mixture and place them on the cooled parchment paper. Once all bars are covered in chocolate, return them to the freezer to set.

This healthy ice cream alternative is mainly composed of bananas, ensuring a creamy base rich in potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins. Furthermore, the added peanut butter provides additional protein and healthy fats. (Other, of a fat content, by weight)

The soft chocolate coating on these chocolatey ice cream bars brings additional health benefits, as it strengthens the heart and brain while promoting blood circulation. (of a fat content, by weight)

Read also: