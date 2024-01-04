Table tennis - Eastside aims for ninth title at cup finals in Berlin

The women's table tennis team from TTC Berlin Eastside are aiming to win their first title of 2024 at the German Cup Championships this weekend. In their own hall at the Paul-Heyse-Straße sports complex, the capital's women are the favorites for the competition as hosts and defending champions. The qualifying round will be played on Saturday, followed by the final four of the group winners on Sunday.

Eastside has won the title eight times since 2014. Last year, the TTC beat TSV Langstadt 3:0 in the final. In addition to the eight Bundesliga teams, ESV Weil, TuS Fürstenfeldbruck, Füchse Berlin and Leutscher Füchse have also qualified for the group stage. Eastside is relying above all on Nina Mittelham, who has been in strong form recently, as the number one in the squad.

