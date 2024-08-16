- East German machinery industry fighting for access to electricity

In the Eastern German mechanical engineering industry, the demand and supply gap for the new training year is wider than ever before. According to a survey by the Eastern German Association of Mechanical Engineering and Plant Engineering (VDMA East), 77% of training companies reported having difficulty filling open positions. Ten years ago, this figure was 50%.

Fruitless search for applicants

At the time of the survey in mid-July to mid-August, every second company still had unfilled industrial-technical training places, and every fifth company had unfilled commercial training places. The majority of companies see little chance of filling these positions before the start of training. 69% of companies assess the prospects as "rather low", and 22% consider it "hopeless".

Around 85% of companies offering technical training professions attribute the problems to a lack of applications due to frequent study aspirations and insufficient career orientation in schools. Additionally, 60% criticize that school graduates are not sufficiently prepared for practical work.

Internships as the key to attracting young talent

For example, the association's CEO, Oliver Köhn, calls for more mandatory internships to break traditional vocational interests and attract more young women to technical professions. Currently, there is an average of less than one young woman per ten technical trainees in the Eastern German industry.

Eastern German mechanical engineers are therefore increasingly relying on their own trainees to mitigate the skilled labor shortage. They are actively engaged in schools, at training fairs, and on social networks to attract young people for training. Trainees themselves are also actively involved in recruitment, for example, by presenting their professions in schools or creating content for social media.

According to the association, there are around 440 companies with 77,600 employees in the Eastern German mechanical and plant engineering sector. Approximately 350 of these companies are members of VDMA East.

The current year of training in the Eastern German mechanical engineering industry is faced with unprecedented challenges, as 77% of training companies struggle to fill open positions, a significant increase from 50% a decade ago. Due to insufficient career orientation in schools and a lack of applications, around 85% of companies offering technical training professions attribute these issues to a lack of interested applicants.

Read also: