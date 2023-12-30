Flood - Easing in NRW, but new persistent rain threatens

At the turn of the year, the flood regions in North Rhine-Westphalia can breathe a sigh of relief. "Overall, the trend in water levels is declining," said a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Environment when asked by the German Press Agency on Saturday. The weather calmed down on Saturday. Meteorologist Martin Schönebeck from the German Weather Service (DWD) spoke of a "slight intermediate high influence" with varying cloud cover and a little sunshine. It remained largely dry.

On New Year's Eve Sunday, it is expected to be seven to eleven degrees with variable to heavy clouds and rain showers. Local thunderstorms are also possible, according to the forecast. According to the DWD, the weather may deteriorate again in the night from New Year's Day to Tuesday, with a "continuous rain situation" threatening, according to meteorologist Schönebeck. There could then also be "severe weather conditions" again.

In the flood areas in NRW, five water levels were still above information value 3 on Saturday, exclusively in the Weser area in East Westphalia. This means that built-up areas around it could also be flooded to a greater extent. Water levels are falling significantly, especially on the Rhine.

The city of Minden warned on Friday that the massive flooding of the past few days had led to a contamination of the drinking water with bacteria. The contamination with germs could cause diarrhea and other illnesses. The public health department has issued a boiling order for the drinking water.

In view of the slight easing of the situation on Saturday, the district of Soest has lifted the emergency situation for the entire district. However, this does not mean that the all-clear has been given, especially in view of the forecasts. The Soest district water management department will therefore remain on standby over the long New Year weekend. The Lippe and the Glenne tributary and Lippstadt and Lippetal are being monitored in particular. Due to the very high groundwater levels, more cellars are at risk of flooding. In addition, the district of Soest urgently advises against entering river banks or dykes due to the dangers.

