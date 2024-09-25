EA's FIFA 25 is leaving tactical foxes in a daze.

Every September, footy fanatics worldwide eagerly anticipate FIFA, Electronic Arts' annual football sim. But is FIFA 25 worth the investment, especially with its minimal new features? ntv.de put the game through its paces on the PS5 and identified two standout changes.

The spotlight is on 'FC IQ', a fresh level that enables extensive team tactic personalization. This feature might seem intimidating at first, departing from the standard FIFA games and leaning more towards Football Manager's complexity. The essence of modern football is no longer about fixed positions, with teams fluctuating between formations with or without the ball.

Now, FIFA 25 permits such customization. A defensive midfielder can now function as a 'Holding Six', motor, or additional center back. The attacking midfielder can morph into a false nine, playmaker, or wing player. The roles associated with each position demand consideration, influencing overall strategy. A tactics board amusingly resembles a chessboard, illustrating each player's designated territory. Certain players suits these roles distinctively. For instance, Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid excels as a false nine, while Erling Haaland of Manchester City lugs the mantle of an ideal target man.

Formation Flexibility

Starting formations merely serve as a foundation, naturally shifting as possession is gained or when defending. For instance, a 4-man defense can be modified, leading to a 3-4-2-1 formation by shifting one central defender to midfield. Flexibility in midfield allows wingers to advance to the role of a third striker, transforming the formation to a 4-3-3 when in possession. While defending, it defaults back to a 4-4-2. Such formations can even be manipulated on the fly without the need for pre-planning.

Though the concept seems complex, it's surprisingly intuitive in practice, altering movement patterns and defensive/offensive behavior. This introduces new gameplay strategies into the FIFA community, setting FIFA 25 apart from its predecessors in terms of tactical depth.

FC IQ might not revolutionize the game, as FIFA 25 is still playable without tactical instructions. But it offers a fresh perspective for hardcore and online players, potentially serving as a minor advantage.

Beyond FIFA 25's new features, the season pass has been unified, allowing points to be earned across all game modes. The career mode, however, is the real star of the show this year. While Ultimate Team is bereft of major advancements, the career mode shines with enhanced customization options, enhanced tactics, dynamic weather effects, and added depth, offering a much richer experience than in previous releases.

But the career mode isn't without its drawbacks. The design of negotiation conversations lacks novelty, and the media coverage is limited. Interviews hold little value and feel out of place, and the News section, essentially serving as a Daily Manager Update, is poorly implemented.

A noteworthy new addition to the roster is "Rush," a casual 5v5 mode. Integrated into both Manager Mode and Ultimate Team, "Rush" breathes new life into the game, injecting the much-needed lightheartedness that Ultimate Team has lacked for ages. A perfect choice for multiplayer sessions, "Rush" improves overall enjoyment while reducing the risk of frustrating exchanges with mysterious teammates known for losing the ball.

Does FIFA 25 justify the full price tag? Casual players may barely notice the difference from FIFA 24, given the scant updates to the layout. Hardcore players and tactical fanatics, however, gain a new source of variety with the "Rush" mode, while football strategists can dive headfirst into FC IQ's complexities.

FIFA 25 releases on September 27 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The FIFA 25's introduction of FC IQ offers a significant shift in team tactic personalization, moving away from the traditional FIFA gameplay towards a more intricate Football Manager-like experience. The new feature allows for a more fluid approach to positions, allowing a defensive midfielder to function as a 'Holding Six', motor, or additional center back.

With the unified season pass in FIFA 25, players can now earn points across all game modes, offering a more streamlined experience for those who invest in multiple modes.

Read also: