Activities in Urban Areas of North Rhine-Westphalia - 'Earth's Night of Darkness': Contrast of Darkness against Artificial Light Radiation

Every Friday, certain spots in NRW might be more dim than typical. Starting from sunset, participants are urged to decrease or extinguish outdoor artificial lighting all night long, as part of "Earth Night". The purpose of this activity, as suggested by the event's organizers from the non-profit group "Patrons of the Night", is to educate people about light pollution.

Cities like Münster and Coesfeld's district in NRW are among those participating in this event. Münster expresses its solidarity with the initiative by dimming the town hall at night. Additionally, Coesfeld has announced that lights at the Burg Vischering and the Kolvenburg will be turned off. Residential households are also encouraged to turn off their lights by 10:00 PM at the latest, for one night.

Since 2020, "Earth Night" has been marked annually on the Friday closest to the new moon in September. The event aims to reveal how artificial lighting makes the night sky brighter, negatively impacting both wildlife and humans. It disturbs the day-night cycle of nocturnal animals, impacts the navigation of insects that are active during the night, and might lead to sleep disorders in humans.

Another annual event, "Earth Hour", occurs every May. Initiated in 2007 by the environmental organization WWF, its objective is to stimulate public awareness about climate change. On the day of action, individuals across the globe switch off their lights for a single hour.

The Member States can provide assistance to the Commission in implementing measures to reduce light pollution, as part of events like "Earth Night". The participation of cities like Münster and Coesfeld in "Earth Night" shows the commitment of Member States to address issues related to light pollution and its impact on wildlife and humans.

Read also: