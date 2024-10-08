Earlier generations had a shorter lifespan compared to present-day Baby Boomers, yet they experienced better health, according to a new study.

Recent investigations conducted by scholars at the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL) have revealed that individuals born post-1945 generally exhibit poorer health compared to their predecessors at the same age span, leading to what they refer to as a "generational health decline."

As stated by Laura Gimeno, a doctoral candidate at UCL and primary researcher in the study, communicated via email to CNN on a Monday, individuals of the Baby Boomer generation are more prone to receive diagnoses for conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, heart issues, and various other chronic illnesses compared to past generations at the same age. Moreover, she mentioned that there was minimal evidence suggesting an improvement in disability rates.

The study, published in the Journals of Gerontology, analyzed comprehensive health data gathered from over 100,000 individuals between 2004 and 2018.

The data surveyed individuals aged 51 and older in the United States and those aged 50 and above in England and continental Europe. It encompassed distinct generations, including the Greatest Generation (born prior to 1925) and Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1959), according to the study.

Upon scrutinizing the data, it was observed that the prevalence of diabetes and high cholesterol increased at a comparable rate across all regions investigated, with diagnoses of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol spiking most significantly in England and continental Europe.

Researchers assessed Body Mass Index (BMI), concluding that age-adjusted obesity escalated across post-war generations – except for individuals in southern Europe.

Levels of grip strength, employed to determine overall muscle strength and disability risk, reportedly dropped in the United States and England but remained static or climbed in other European regions.

"Such regional disparities likely stem from differences in the interplay of nutritional improvements and declines in physical activity," explained the study.

Although prior studies have demonstrated a deterioration in health among the Baby Boomer generation in the United States, Gimeno and her associates managed to pinpoint similar patterns existing in England and continental Europe.

The results were "generally consistent" for males and females, according to Gimeno, but further research is necessary to decipher the role of variables like gender and nationality in shaping these changes.

Gimeno also commented on the deteriorating health status of younger post-war generations, such as Generation X.

"Generation X members were more likely to be obese, diagnosed with diabetes, and suffer from poor mental health than Baby Boomers at the age of 40," said Gimeno. "The fact that no improvement is being observed here is troubling."

Given the pace at which population aging is anticipated to surge due to augmenting life expectancy and persistent long-term reductions in fertility, Gimeno urgently highlighted the necessity for greater prevention initiatives, geared towards aiding individuals in averting the onset of these ailments.

In 2020, another study floated the idea that Gen X confronted more years of illness than Baby Boomers. Researchers examined data from 135,000 people residing in England and found that despite their extended lifespans, their health status was not necessarily enhanced. The finding was described as a disquieting trend.

