Earlier booking period for train tickets is extended, offering reduced fares.

The cost will further decrease.

High-speed limit for ICE-4 trains increased to 265 kilometers per hour at the forefront.
Commencing right away, travelers can secure tickets for Deutsche Bahn trips a full year in advance. To entice customers even further, there are enhanced discounts on Sparpreis and Super-Sparpreis tickets for a week. As a result, starting from Monday, these discounted tickets for voyages occurring before October 28, 2025, will see a 12% price drop. "This is fantastic news for individuals who prefer to plan their vacations ahead, especially families relying on school schedule break times," expressed Stefanie Berk, a representative from DB headquarters. The forthcoming journey becomes even more budget-friendly due to the extended booking period and additional discount.

Originally, travelers were only permitted to secure a ticket six months ahead of the travel date. Now, thanks to this update, the booking horizon for homegrown trips is significantly broader. The company announced in a memo that it offers "planned events to be locked in early and with maximum savings," using holiday seasons and Christmas as instances. Typically, the busiest periods are during these occasions with higher prices for ICEs, ICs, and other trains. However, international travel tickets will remain available for booking six months prior.

Once the timetable revamp on December 15 takes effect, both Flex ticket prices and BahnCard 100 will rise by approximately six percent on average. Despite the increment, embellishments are in store. Deutsche Bahn announced that ICE-4 trains will be able to cruise at up to fifteen kilometers per hour faster during peak times, ensuring a smooth ride even during potential setbacks. Furthermore, there will be an uptick in ICE Sprinters (fast long-distance trains with fewer stops) connecting major cities.

This update in Deutsche Bahn's booking policy is beneficial for those who enjoy planning their travels in advance, allowing them to secure tickets for trips up to a year before departure. Additionally, families looking to travel during school break times can now lock in their planned events with maximum savings.

