- Eagerness for relocation prompts physical clashes among males and household items

Two individuals got into a brawl in the Swabian city of Neu-Ulm, utilizing bits of furniture, leading to harm. A 46-year-old individual had earlier voiced complaints to a couple who were tossing out outdated furniture from a window due to a relocation, as mentioned by the police. The dispute escalated, and the 46-year-old was alleged to have struck the couple with a splintered wooden plank from a damaged furniture piece. The 40-year-old man additionally grabbed a wooden fragment and retaliated against his adversary.

Both men endured moderate wounds to their arms, elbows, and spines during the episode on Thursday and were transported to distinct hospitals. The 26-year-old female reportedly suffered light injuries. The authorities are currently investigating both men for inflicting grievous bodily harm, according to a police representative.

The 46-year-old, upset by the noise of furniture being thrown out due to the couple's moving, decided to confront them. After the altercation, both men needed to be transferred to hospitals due to injuries sustained from the moving debris.

