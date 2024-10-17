Each victory in the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany championship battles will be sealed in the concluding event.

The Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland will bring its 2024 season to an end (18-20 October) at the esteemed Hockenheimring. With two races ahead on the iconic track close to Heidelberg, all titles are still up for grabs.

In the overall standings, the crown is up for grabs between leader Larry ten Voorde and Harry King. The Dutch champion, having represented the German Proton Huber Competition, aspires to notch up his fourth German Carrera Cup title. "Next year, I will scale back my active participation and focus on running my own racing school full-time," announced the 28-year-old.

However, Harry King poses a significant threat. The British driver from Allied-Racing arrives with a 35-point deficit but boasts one more victory than his Dutch opponent. To maintain his title dreams alive for the finale on Sunday, King must secure at least ten points more than ten Voorde in Saturday's race, as up to 25 points can be awarded in each race.

A quartet of Dutch battling for the overall rookie title

Four Dutch drivers remain in contention for the rookie title. Kas Haverkort (Uniserver by Team GP Elite) tops the Carrera Cup newcomers. Robert de Haan (Team75 Bernhard) and Flynt Schuring (Team Proton Huber Competition) are close behind, with eight and twelve points in arrears, respectively. Senior van Soelen from Target Competition also mathematically has a chance, being 36 points behind Haverkort.

Proton Huber Competition, with trio members Larry ten Voorde, Germans Alexander Tauscher and Sebastian Freymuth, leads the team standings. Dutch team Uniserver by Team GP Elite trails behind by 44 points, and a maximum of 90 points still remain to be won in the team standings. In the ProAm class, the titular duel between Sören Spreng (GP Elite) and Michael Essmann (CarTech Motorsport) continues into the final round, with the German veterans separated by six points.

"The 2024 season reaches its climax at the Hockenheimring, with all four championship decisions to be decided at the final moment," says Thorsten Rückert, manager of Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland. "The strength and balance of the field, as well as the high level of professionalism of the teams challenging eight race weekends across five countries, truly highlight those who secure the overall wins in individual categories."

The Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland participates in the Hockenheimring as a part of the DTM. The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, boasting around 510 horsepower, will race for 30 minutes plus one lap on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Hockenheimring, established as a test track on forest roads in 1932, was subsequently asphalted, shortened, and renamed Kurpfalzring in 1938. In the 1960s, a new highway necessitated a new track layout, including the current Motodrom. The debut of Formula 1 took place here in 1970, with a 6.789-km track. After modifications, the Ostkurve, a notable high-speed section, was closed, then later reclaimed by nature. Now, the course is 4.574 km long. The Porsche Experience Center Hockenheimring opened in 2018, featuring separate 2.7-km handling and off-road courses.

Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany Schedule

Round 8, Hockenheimring, Hockenheim (Germany)

Friday, October 1812:25 – 13:25 PM: Practice17:00 – 17:35 PM: Qualifying

Saturday, October 1910:45 AM: Race 15 (30 minutes plus 1 lap)

Sunday, October 2011:00 AM: Race 16 (30 minutes plus 1 lap)

Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany Standings (after 14 of 16 races)

Larry ten Voorde (NL, Proton Huber Competition), 258 points Harry King (UK, Allied-Racing), 223 points Theo Oeverhaus (D, Bonk Motorsport), 171 points Robert de Haan (NL, Team75 Bernhard), 144 points Kas Haverkort (NL, Uniserver by Team GP Elite), 133 points

Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany 2024 Calendar

19-21 April: Imola (I), FIA World Endurance Championship26-28 April: Oschersleben (D), DTM7-9 June: Zandvoort (NL), DTM21-23 June: Budapest (HU), International GT Open Championship16-18 August: Nürburgring (D), DTM6-8 September: Sachsenring (D), DTM27-29 September: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg (A), DTM18-20 October: Hockenheimring (D), DTM

