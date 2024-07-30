E-scooters get new rules

E-Scooters have been rolling through the streets of most German cities for five years now. Now, the regulations for electric scooters are set to change, which is meeting with much resistance: The new rules are seen as a danger to pedestrians, critics say.

New rules for e-scooter use are in the works. The Federal Ministry of Transport has presented a draft. One example is the mandatory use of turn signals. However, it will still take some time for the new regulations to be implemented. The Foot Traffic Association Fuss is criticizing the plans, and even the ADAC is calling for improvements. Here's an overview of what's being planned.

The Ministry of Transport has presented a draft for amending the Electric Micro-Mobility Vehicle Ordinance and other regulations. This was already planned at the time of licensing in 2019. The changes include so-called behavioral regulations - in essence, the rules for e-scooters will be aligned with those for cycling where possible.

This means, for example, that e-scooter riders will soon be allowed to use the green light for cyclists at red lights, like cyclists do. The draft also includes the proposal that the opening of sidewalks or pedestrian zones with the additional sign "Bicycle traffic allowed" should also apply to e-scooters. As before, a speed limit of walking speed should be observed, and particular consideration should be given to pedestrians. A transition period of one year is planned for these behavioral regulations, the Ministry said. The new regulation is scheduled to come into force in April 2025, with the rules for aligning with cycling regulations coming into effect a year later.

Association: Wissing doesn't care about pedestrians

During this transition period, municipalities could, for example, test whether a ban on electric micro-mobility vehicles should be imposed on sidewalks or pedestrian zones opened to bicycle traffic, the Ministry said. The local authorities could then decide whether e-scooters would also be allowed on individual sidewalks opened to bicycles.

The Fuss association spoke of a "serious attack" on pedestrians. Transport Minister Volker Wissing wants to allow e-scooters on more sidewalks and in more pedestrian zones, and he also wants to abolish the previously prescribed minimum distance of 1.5 meters when overtaking pedestrians. Above all, rental e-scooters are often driven dangerously and chaotically, the association said. Wissing also wants to solidify the parking chaos by enshrining the parking rights for e-scooters in the Road Traffic Regulations. Instead, Fuss said, e-scooters should only be allowed to be parked on marked areas on sidewalks after a transition period starting in early 2026.

Turn signals mandatory

It will also be mandatory for newly registered e-scooters to have turn signals. This is set to come into effect from early 2027. A market analysis shows that newer vehicles are increasingly equipped with turn signals as standard.

A scientific study by the Federal Highway Research Institute on e-scooters found that many users find indicating their intended direction of travel by hand to be unsafe. The German Road Safety Council welcomed the fact that there will soon be mandatory turn signals on new vehicles. On e-scooters, the hand signal, which is now held with only one hand, can lead to unstable riding.

From the perspective of the ADAC, a central problem remains unaddressed: the lack of victim protection. Currently, there is no liability for damages due to the maximum speed of e-scooters, which is 20 kilometers per hour, according to a spokesperson. Therefore, an individual must prove personal fault on the part of the e-scooter rider to receive compensation from insurance.

Last year, the number of deaths and injuries in e-scooter accidents doubled. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 22 people died on Germany's roads, compared to 11 in 2022.

In total, there were 9,425 e-scooter accidents in which people were injured. This was an increase of 14.1% compared to the previous year. The most common causes of accidents were incorrect use of the road or sidewalk, closely followed by riding under the influence of alcohol.

The TÜV Association welcomed the changes. Richard Goebelt, head of the vehicle and mobility department, stated that it is necessary to improve the safety and acceptance of e-scooters, especially given their growing popularity. He emphasized the importance of adapting to the technical requirements of the vehicles to enhance their operational safety, such as the introduction of turn signals, stricter battery checks, and independent front and rear wheel brakes.

Stakeholders, including states and associations, can submit their positions on the draft by the Ministry of Transport until August 9. The Bundesrat must also approve the changes.

