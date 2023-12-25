Traffic - E-scooter driver on the road with drugs and explosives

The police in Coswig (Wittenberg district) have stopped a 16-year-old e-scooter driver who has been charged with various offenses. The insurance license plate was missing from the e-scooter and the teenager smelled of cannabis, the police in Wittenberg announced on Monday. During a search, the officers found narcotics, various explosive devices without the necessary identification and a prohibited knife. Proceedings were initiated for driving without compulsory insurance, violation of the Explosives Act and violations of the Narcotics and Weapons Act.

Source: www.stern.de