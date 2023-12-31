Health - E-prescription in pharmacies from January

The e-prescription will be introduced in pharmacies on January 1. In future, patients will receive their prescription electronically instead of the pink paper slip to pick up medicines, as announced by the Lower Saxony Pharmacists' Association (LAV). "As a rule, not much will change for patients from January 1, as the e-prescription must still be redeemed at the local pharmacy," said LAV Chairman Berend Groeneveld.

In future, the doctor will issue the prescription electronically, sign it and store it on a central server, the e-prescription service. Instead of receiving a paper prescription as usual, patients will receive the so-called "e-prescription token". There will be three ways in which this token can be redeemed at the pharmacy: via the electronic health card, by app or as a paper printout. Patients decide for themselves which option they want to use.

With the health card, the e-prescription can be called up in the pharmacy directly via a card reader. If you want to use the app instead, you have to download it in advance. To use the app, you need a PIN from your health insurance company in addition to a cell phone and the electronic health card. Patients can also obtain a printout ("token printout") from the doctor's surgery. This means that people can still redeem a prescription in paper form on site at the pharmacy.

"Pharmacies have been "e-prescription-ready" since 2022. Around 18 million e-prescriptions have already been redeemed in pharmacies," said Groeneveld.

