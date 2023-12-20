Car - E-car premium: Thousands of applications this weekend

Despite the abrupt end to state subsidies for electric cars, there has been a strong final spurt. At the responsible Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa), the numbers rose after the initially vague announcements last Wednesday (December 13). On Thursday, the federal authority reported that it had already registered 1,875 funding requests, almost 400 more than the previous day.

There was then a real boom on Saturday with 7295 applications. The federal government published the deadline on Saturday morning. On Sunday, 4376 applications were received. Since then, the authorities have stopped accepting applications and are working through the applications in the order in which they were received. The "Augsburger Allgemeine" had previously reported.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de