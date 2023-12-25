Government - E-car bonus: Kretschmer sees trust damaged by the end of the scheme

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer believes that the sudden end of the purchase premium for electric cars has damaged the trust of citizens and companies in politics. "Politics thrives on trust," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. The engine in the industry is also stuttering because, among other things, the high energy prices are making the advantages of e-mobility obsolete, according to Kretschmer. In the CDU politician's view, it is wrong to set absolute targets and for the state to make decisions about technologies.

"Openness to technology means competition for the best ideas and the lowest costs. This competition of ideas has made Germany strong. We need it in mobility, energy policy and digitalization," said Kretschmer.

With immediate effect, there will no longer be a state bonus for the purchase of new electric cars. The background to this is the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court on the federal debt brake. As part of their austerity program, the coalition leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed a few days ago to phase out the state subsidy in the near future.

Nevertheless, Kretschmer described it as a "huge advantage" that Volkswagen has created a lead plant for e-mobility in Zwickau. This is a unique selling point for Saxony and all factories would refer to the plant in Zwickau. This is indispensable for the future. "Even if it's a bit difficult right now." Kretschmer was optimistic that Volkswagen would master the weakening demand for e-cars.

The situation is also problematic for many medium-sized supplier companies due to the increase in tolls and the planned CO2 tax, among other things. This is a clear competitive disadvantage because it increases transportation costs. "Small companies, such as those in the Ore Mountains, are particularly affected."

Due to weakening demand for electric cars, Volkswagen plans to continue job cuts in Saxony in 2024. To this end, the contracts of almost 500 temporary employees are not to be extended. The contracts of 269 employees have already expired this year. More than 10,000 people work at the Zwickau site.

