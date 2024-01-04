Crime statistics - E-bike theft in MV also reaches record level in 2023

Thefts of e-bikes are becoming increasingly common in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. More than 800 cases were reported to the police in 2023 up to and including November, as the State Criminal Police Office reported on request. According to the report, the total amount of damage also reached a new record of more than 2.6 million euros. In the previous record year of 2022, losses of around 2.4 million euros had been recorded in around 780 cases by the end of November. In 2020, the total loss was still around 940,000 euros.

According to the LKA, the average loss per case in 2023 was more than 3,300 euros. However, several bikes may have been stolen per case. In 2022, the average loss amounted to around 3250 euros.

According to the LKA, the eastern part of the country continues to be a theft hotspot, particularly the vacation island of Usedom. In 2023, including November, 190 cases were reported here. Most e-bike thefts in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern were reported in the vacation months of July to September, with more than 110 cases per month in some cases.

In view of the high value of electric bikes, the police advise using several locks. GPS tracking systems with an alarm function are also particularly suitable for e-bikes.

