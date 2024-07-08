Skip to content
E-bike rider crashes and later dies as a result of the accident

E-bikes make cycling easier. However, due to the higher speed, accidents also occur, sometimes resulting in serious injuries.

A 74-year-old man suffered such serious injuries in an accident with an e-bike that he later died (symbolic photo).

A 74-year-old rider of an electric scooter died in the consequences of an accident without external involvement in Berlin-Spandau. The man drove, according to police statements, on the night of June 28 against a traffic sign on the Tegeler Bridge and overturned. As a result, he sustained severe head injuries and passed away on Sunday.

In light of the incident, Berlin authorities are considering stricter regulations for e-scooter usage. Despite the tragedy, the city continues to encourage cycling as a sustainable transportation option, promoting the use of e-bikes as a safer alternative to traditional scooters in busy traffic. Sadly, figures show a rise in accidents involving electric bikes and regular bicycles in Berlin's congested streets.

