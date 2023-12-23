Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdresdensaxonythighsoccerbielefeld3. leaguegermanydynamo dresden

Dynamo Dresden without keeper Drljaca for the time being

Dresden goalkeeper Drljaca injures his thigh. He will miss several weeks for the third division club.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read

3rd league - Dynamo Dresden without keeper Drljaca for the time being

Dynamo Dresden will be without goalkeeper Stefan Drljaca for several weeks. The third-division club's regular keeper suffered a muscle injury in his right front thigh during the away match in Bielefeld, as the Saxons announced on Saturday. "As things stand at the moment, Stefan Drljaca will not be fully available to head coach Markus Anfang until the second half of the season in the new year at the earliest," the club statement continued. Drljaca (24) was initially treated shortly before the end of the game following a long clearance and was substituted shortly afterwards.

Dynamo homepage Dynamo on platform X Message Dynamo on Facebook

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public