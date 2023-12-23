3rd league - Dynamo Dresden without keeper Drljaca for the time being

Dynamo Dresden will be without goalkeeper Stefan Drljaca for several weeks. The third-division club's regular keeper suffered a muscle injury in his right front thigh during the away match in Bielefeld, as the Saxons announced on Saturday. "As things stand at the moment, Stefan Drljaca will not be fully available to head coach Markus Anfang until the second half of the season in the new year at the earliest," the club statement continued. Drljaca (24) was initially treated shortly before the end of the game following a long clearance and was substituted shortly afterwards.

Source: www.stern.de