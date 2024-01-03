3rd league - Dynamo Dresden without Batista Meier for training camp

Third-division soccer club Dynamo Dresden traveled to the training camp in Belek on Wednesday without returning player Oliver Batista Meier, who is ill. The attacker, whose loan to league rivals SC Verl was terminated prematurely, is suffering from a flu-like infection. It is unclear whether he will join the training camp in Turkey, which runs until January 11. Rumors persist that Batista Meier could be sold on during this transfer period. Second division clubs SC Paderborn and Hamburger SV, who had become aware of him after Batista Meier's strong first half of the season with nine goals and ten assists, are said to be interested.

As second in the table, Dresden have their return to the 2nd Bundesliga in their own hands. On January 20, coach Markus Anfang's team will face SV Sandhausen to kick off the second half of the season.

Source: www.stern.de