- Dynamo Dresden engaged in the defense of player Risch

Dynamo Dresden strengthened their defensive line with the addition of Sascha Risch. Previously, the wing-back was in action with 2nd division newcomers SSV Ulm. Now, Risch aims to help Dresden gain promotion to the 2nd division.

In his own words, "It was a no-brainer for me to join Dresden. The club's charm and supporters have always fascinated me. Plus, I've got a history with Thomas Stamm from our time in Freiburg's youth setup." Risch, at 24, has featured in 67 games in the 3rd division, netting four times.

Risch's new role in Dynamo Dresden's defensive line is expected to enhance their defensive strategies, making them more resilient. Furthermore, with his competitive spirit, Risch hopes to contribute significantly to Dresden's promotion bid in the upcoming season.

Read also: