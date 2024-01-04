3rd league - Dynamo Dresden arrange test match against Magdeburg

SG Dynamo Dresden have arranged a test match against 1. FC Magdeburg. As the third-division club announced on Thursday, coach Markus Anfang's team will face the second-division club on Saturday as part of the training camp in Turkey. Kick-off is at 13:00 German time.

The Black & Yellows will play their second and final test match of the training camp next Wednesday against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The match against the second division team kicks off at 14:00 German time.

Source: www.stern.de