3rd league - Dynamo Dresden arrange test match against Magdeburg
SG Dynamo Dresden have arranged a test match against 1. FC Magdeburg. As the third-division club announced on Thursday, coach Markus Anfang's team will face the second-division club on Saturday as part of the training camp in Turkey. Kick-off is at 13:00 German time.
The Black & Yellows will play their second and final test match of the training camp next Wednesday against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The match against the second division team kicks off at 14:00 German time.
Dynamo on Facebook Dynamo on Platform X Dynamo Homepage
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de