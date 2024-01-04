Dykes withstand masses of water so far - Scholz in the southern Harz flood area

It has rained again in large parts of Germany over the past few days, causing the already high river levels to rise further in some places. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the flood situation remains "particularly tense in the center and northwest". The very wet weather phase will continue for the time being, "we are still literally surrounded by lows", explained DWD expert Marco Manitta. From Sunday, an area of high pressure will then bring increasingly colder and drier air masses to Germany.

However, the all-clear is not yet in sight and the situation remains critical, especially in Lower Saxony. However, according to the fire department, an endangered dyke on the River Hunte in Sandkrug in the district of Oldenburg, which has been secured with sandbags, is currently stable. However, the dyke is now under permanent video surveillance due to the large number of onlookers. Meanwhile, the Flotwedel fire department in the district of Celle reported the theft of an emergency power generator that was supplying several pumps for pumping out water. The emergency services were "shocked".

In view of the flood damage,Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) reiterated that the state would "help very quickly" in acute emergencies. He did not name a sum on Norddeutscher Rundfunk radio on Wednesday evening.

Scholz, Lemke and Haseloff plan to visit Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, on Thursday morning to inspect the dyke at the Helme bridge, which is in danger of collapsing. A visit to a sandbag filling facility was also planned. Scholz had already visited flooded areas in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve.

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz had declared a state of emergency at the end of the year. From Monday, around 150 Bundeswehr soldiers are to support the operation on site and help with sandbag filling and dyke defense.

In the Kyffhäuserkreis district in the north of Thuringia, also located in the southern Harz foreland, an already opened dyke is to be further deepened on Thursday in order to prevent flooding of villages in view of rising water levels.

The situation also remains tense in other federal states for the time being. The State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection in North Rhine-Westphalia reported rising water levels in parts of the Weser and Rhine. In Thuringia, the levels of the upper Werra, Ilm and upper Saale also rose after the continuous rain in the Thuringian Forest.

