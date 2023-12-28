Flood - Dykes near Verden damaged: foreland evacuated

The floods have damaged dykes near Verden. According to the fire department on Thursday, there were so-called smoke water leaks in several places. As a result, a campsite in the foreland of the dyke was evacuated and several dozen people and animals were brought to safety. Smoke water refers to water that seeps through the dykes. Emergency services are trying to prevent the dykes from bursting.

According to the information, a section of the dyke on the Aller river is affected - just before it flows into the Weser. The fire department and the technical relief organization are working to prevent the water from escaping and the dykes from being washed out. "The situation is serious," said a fire department spokesperson.

In the night to Thursday alone, the water level of the Aller had risen by around 60 centimeters and was approaching the peak level of 2003; the peak of the flood would not be reached before Friday. Entering the dykes is prohibited, the fire department emphasized.

In the district of Eissel at the confluence of the Aller and Weser rivers, some houses were surrounded by the floodwater. However, this is not unusual for the residents and happens from time to time, said the spokesman. The Technical Relief Agency had already provided a pontoon boat a few days ago, which the residents could use to organize their own ferry service.

