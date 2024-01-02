Flood control - Dyke system from France supported in Lower Saxony

Lower Saxony can also rely on help from France to combat flooding. The first part of an approximately 1.2-kilometre-long mobile dyke system from the neighboring country is expected to arrive in Lower Saxony on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior. The remaining modules are to follow on Wednesday. It was initially unclear whether this dyke system would be deployed directly, as well as a possible location.

"These mobile dyke systems can make an important contribution to keeping this situation under control in particularly affected areas," said Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD).

According to the ministry, the request was sent to the EU Commission via a joint federal and state reporting and situation center. The request was then passed on to the states involved. According to the ministry, this is the second time such a request has been made from Germany - the last time was in 2022 for the forest fires in the Harz Mountains. Italian firefighting aircraft were deployed there.

