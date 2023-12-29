Flood risk - Dyke in the south of Saxony-Anhalt opened in a controlled manner

In order to avert the danger of flooding on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, a dyke on the River Helme has been opened in a controlled manner. The water is now flowing onto fields, the district of Kyffhäuserkreis announced on Friday night. The opening had been necessary because water had been deliberately released from the overloaded Kelbra reservoir for several days and the Helme was therefore carrying a lot of water. The highest flood alert level 4 has been in force for the Helme for two days.

According to the district, firefighters have been laying around 6,000 sandbags since Thursday to protect the small village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth and to raise the dykes.

Source: www.stern.de