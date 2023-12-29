Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmönchpfiffel-nikolausriethfloodkyffhäuserkreisthuringianational borderflood riskweatherbad weathersaxony-anhalt

Dyke in the south of Saxony-Anhalt opened in a controlled manner

In order to avert the danger of flooding on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, a dyke on the River Helme has been opened in a controlled manner. The water is now flowing onto fields, the district of Kyffhäuserkreis announced on Friday night. The opening had been necessary because...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Employees of the State Office for Flood Protection walk along a dyke. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Employees of the State Office for Flood Protection walk along a dyke. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood risk - Dyke in the south of Saxony-Anhalt opened in a controlled manner

In order to avert the danger of flooding on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, a dyke on the River Helme has been opened in a controlled manner. The water is now flowing onto fields, the district of Kyffhäuserkreis announced on Friday night. The opening had been necessary because water had been deliberately released from the overloaded Kelbra reservoir for several days and the Helme was therefore carrying a lot of water. The highest flood alert level 4 has been in force for the Helme for two days.

According to the district, firefighters have been laying around 6,000 sandbags since Thursday to protect the small village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth and to raise the dykes.

Flood news center DWD forecast Thüringer Fernwasserversorgung Kyffhäuserkreis on Facebook

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief in custody after escape attempt

A 38-year-old man became aggressive after a suspected theft in Bühl (district of Rastatt) and was remanded in custody. An employee had approached the man after he tried to leave the store with several cans of paint in his jacket, police said on Friday. The 38-year-old then injured the employee...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Tanker wedged: Main reopened for shipping traffic

After a tanker became wedged on the River Main near Wiesbaden, the river has now been reopened to shipping traffic. A spokesman for the Wiesbaden water police said on Friday morning. According to the police, the tanker loaded with methanol got stuck at the Kostheim lock on Wednesday evening....

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief in custody after escape attempt

A 38-year-old man became aggressive after a suspected theft in Bühl (district of Rastatt) and was remanded in custody. An employee had approached the man after he tried to leave the store with several cans of paint in his jacket, police said on Friday. The 38-year-old then injured the employee...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public