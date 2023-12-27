Flood - Dyke crack: Residents have to evacuate houses in Lilienthal

According to the local fire department, a dyke has burst in the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen. The affected area is currently being evacuated by the emergency services, the Lilienthal fire department announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. Residents are being shuttled to emergency accommodation in a gymnasium. A streetcar line is no longer running due to its proximity to the emergency area. There is a rail replacement service for them. The endangered area may not be entered.

According to the municipality of Lilienthal, one street is also currently without gas and electricity supply. Residents are advised to find a place to sleep with friends, relatives or acquaintances if possible. The emergency shelters should be used as a last resort. Lilienthal in the district of Osterholz borders directly on the city of Bremen. In Bremen, the flood situation in the Borgfeld district is similarly tense. Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) wants to see the situation for himself there on Thursday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de