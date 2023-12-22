In parts of Saxony - DWD warns of heavy snowfall

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy snowfall in parts of Saxony. The DWD announced on Friday that it could become icy from Saturday morning. The southeast of the state is particularly affected, including parts of the Erzgebirge district, the district of Central Saxony, the district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains, the city of Chemnitz and locations above 400 meters above sea level. The warning is expected to apply until Saturday evening (22:00). Roads could be impassable in places and trees could collapse under the weight. Car journeys should therefore be avoided.

Source: www.stern.de