- DWD warns of heat and storm

Hessen residents can expect a heatwave with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures ranging from 30 to 34°C. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts similar temperatures for Wednesday, following a brief overnight cool-down but with dry conditions. It will be hot and humid, with temperatures between 29 and 34°C.

The DWD has issued an official heat warning for much of the state. They advise keeping homes cool and drinking plenty of water, as well as avoiding sun exposure and strenuous activities.

However, the sunny weather will be increasingly interrupted by clouds throughout the day. In the afternoon, the high temperatures will result in heavy rain, hail, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Overnight, temperatures will drop to lows of 16 to 19°C under rainy conditions.

Thursday is also expected to be marked by severe weather, with high temperatures of 26 to 30°C and rain and thunderstorms in many regions. The situation is not expected to change much towards the end of the week.

Despite the predicted severe weather on Thursday, the maximum temperature of the water in swimming areas is still expected to reach up to 23°C. Remember to take extra precautions when swimming during this time, as intense weather conditions can unexpectedly change.

Read also: