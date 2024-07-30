- DWD: July in Bavaria was warm and sunny

In Bavaria, July was exceptionally warm and sunny this year, according to an initial assessment by the German Weather Service (DWD).

The average temperature in the Free State was 19.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees above the internationally recognized reference period of 1961 to 1990. Often, these high temperatures were accompanied by high humidity, creating a sultry atmosphere. The result was frequent, intense thunderstorms.

Only Hamburg had more rain

By the end of the month, there was an average of 101 liters of rain per square meter, which is average for July in Bavaria (reference period: 100 liters), but placed the Free State second in the federal state comparison. Only Hamburg (102 liters) had more rain.

For these powerful thunderstorms to form, the DWD says, there needed to be a lot of sunshine. This was unusually high at 240 hours. The long-term average is only 221 hours.

