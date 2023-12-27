Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth rhine-westphaliaweather

DWD expects more rain for Friday: 5 to 15 liters possible

The German Weather Service is expecting more rain again in North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday. Within 24 hours, it could be 5 to 15 liters per square meter, said DWD meteorologist Nils Damke on Wednesday in Essen. "However, the exact amounts are still uncertain." Before that, on Wednesday and...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - DWD expects more rain for Friday: 5 to 15 liters possible

The German Weather Service is expecting more rain again in North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday. Within 24 hours, it could be 5 to 15 liters per square meter, said DWD meteorologist Nils Damke on Wednesday in Essen. "However, the exact amounts are still uncertain." Before that, on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a brief calming of the weather with up to five liters of rain each.

On Saturday, another 10 to 15 liters per square meter could then be added. For Sunday, the expert then only expects isolated showers. Damke is also expecting changeable and rainy weather for New Year's Day.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Elbe near Dresden approaching alert level three

The flooding of the Elbe in Dresden continues to approach the second-highest alert level three. The decisive level of six meters will probably be reached in the afternoon. On Wednesday morning, 5.86 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center in Dresden. However, the...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Elbe near Dresden approaching alert level three

The flooding of the Elbe in Dresden continues to approach the second-highest alert level three. The decisive level of six meters will probably be reached in the afternoon. On Wednesday morning, 5.86 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center in Dresden. However, the...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public