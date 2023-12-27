Weather - DWD expects more rain for Friday: 5 to 15 liters possible

The German Weather Service is expecting more rain again in North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday. Within 24 hours, it could be 5 to 15 liters per square meter, said DWD meteorologist Nils Damke on Wednesday in Essen. "However, the exact amounts are still uncertain." Before that, on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a brief calming of the weather with up to five liters of rain each.

On Saturday, another 10 to 15 liters per square meter could then be added. For Sunday, the expert then only expects isolated showers. Damke is also expecting changeable and rainy weather for New Year's Day.

Source: www.stern.de