DWD: December extremely wet in Berlin and Brandenburg

The umbrella was a must in December. The last month of the year was really wet - but also too warm overall.

 Anne Legman
1 min read
Passers-by walk past a puddle in which the television tower is reflected. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A rainy December in Berlin and Brandenburg: According to the preliminary results published by the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday, the last month of the year was extremely wet. There was also very little sunshine. Overall, December 2023 was very mild in both federal states. The heavy rainfall also triggered flooding in Brandenburg.

According to the DWD, December was the 15th in a row in Germany with remarkably high temperatures. It is expected to be one of the eight warmest but also wettest Christmas months since 1881.

This was December in Berlin:

At more than 12 degrees, the highest temperatures in December were measured in the capital at Christmas, according to the DWD on Friday. With an average temperature of 3.9 degrees, the entire month was milder than the long-term average. The international reference period here is always 1961 to 1990. 121 liters of rain fell per square meter - more than twice as much as the average of 53 liters. According to the DWD, the sun shone around 30 hours less often than in the comparable period.

The December weather in Brandenburg:

The month started in Brandenburg with severe frosts below minus 10 degrees, and there was also snow. On December 1, temperatures in Heckelberg in the Märkisch-Oderland district fell to minus 14.8 degrees. Overall, however, December was milder than the long-term average, averaging 3.6 degrees (reference period: 0.9 degrees). Wind and rain also characterized the December weather. There were 95 liters per square meter - the long-term average is 50 liters. The sun only shone for 25 hours. In comparison: in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, the December sun shone for 50 hours each.

