Storm - DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the English Channel, which could possibly move over the Harz Mountains. New rain is then possible. It will only become cooler from Saturday and the precipitation will either subside or turn into snow.

