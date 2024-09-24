Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson connects with pupils from Apalachee High School during his trip to Atlanta's filming location.

On a Saturday, Johnson shared a collection of photos and clips on his Instagram, showcasing his outing with students who he described as being part of the school's football squad.

"Sometimes, the start of the healing process can be initiated through our smiles, laughter, and happiness," he captioned the post.

Recently, a 14-year-old student named Colt Gray was accused of four counts of felony murder. The charges followed allegations that Gray was responsible for the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since March 2023's incident at the Covenant School in Nashville. In this tragedy, two students and two educators, including assistant football coach Richard Aspinwall, lost their lives.

Should Gray be found guilty, he faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Gray's father, Colin Gray, aged 54, faces charges of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of child cruelty. It is alleged that he provided the weapon used in the shooting.

Johnson described the shooting as an "inconceivable tragedy."

Upon meeting the students, Johnson was astounded by their vivacity and spirit. "I was blown away when I walked in, these kids have incredible spirit and energy. I looked into their eyes, hugged them, I know they're in pain, but they're incredibly resilient and keeping strong," he wrote.

The encounter took place at the Atlanta soundstages, where Johnson is currently filming a project. He did not reveal the project's title.

One of the photos Johnson shared depicted a sign in tribute to Aspinwall. It read, "We love you Coach A."

"I can't even imagine what these players, as well as all the students, teachers, and staff at Apalachee High School, are going through at this moment," Johnson wrote. "I'm here in any way I can be, to provide my support and love to them and their families as they embark on their healing journey."

Johnson stated his intention to attend the team's first home game of the season.

He further gushed about the experience, "Seeing those big smiles filled with joy and the chance to have some fun, brought a smile to my face."

CNN reached out to Apalachee High School for comment and additional information.

The students' enthusiasm and joy during the outing served as a much-needed distraction, providing a moment of entertainment amidst their grief. Johnson expressed his delight at witnessing their smiles and energy, finding solace in their resilience.

