"Vaiana" real film adaptation - Dwayne Johnson announces start of filming

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (52) lends his voice to the demigod Maui in parts one and two of the Disney animation film series "Moana." He is also set to play this role in an upcoming live-action adaptation. On his Instagram account, he recently shared a post expressing his excitement for the film. "It's an immense honor to share the legends, songs, dances, and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world," he writes.

Production starts in August

Johnson also shared the "exciting and inspiring casting news," revealing who will join him on set for the film. However, the trade publication "Variety" had already announced the cast back in June. Catherine Laga'aia (17) will take on the lead role of Moana, alongside Johnson. John Tui (49) will play her father, and Frankie Adams (30) will portray Moana's mother. Rena Owen (61) will embody Moana's grandmother Gramma Tala. The film will be directed by Thomas Kail (47). The exact production start date for the live-action version of "Moana" is still uncertain, but Johnson has now shed some light on the matter. "Production begins in August," he reveals.

The real-life adaptation of the 2016 film was originally scheduled for release in the summer of 2025. However, the US theatrical release has since been pushed back to July 10, 2026. Before the live-action film, a sequel to the animated film, "Moana 2," will premiere in November of the same year. One reason for the delay might be that the two releases were originally scheduled too close to each other.

The 'Real film adaptation' of the beloved animated film "Vaiana," starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Maui, is set to begin filming in August. Johnson was thrilled to share this news on his Instagram, expressing his excitement about sharing Polynesian culture with the world. Disney, known for their successful animated films, is also involved in this live-action adaptation. Apart from Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Rena Owen are among the talented cast members who will bring the Polynesian characters to life.

Read also: