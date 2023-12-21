Crime - Dutch customs find millions worth of cocaine

Dutch customs investigators have found around 500 kilograms of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam. The drugs had a retail value of around 37.5 million euros, the public prosecutor's office in Rotterdam announced on Wednesday evening. They were reportedly packed in bags and hidden in barrels of jam. The cocaine has since been destroyed.

The container came from Colombia and the cargo was to be delivered to a Dutch company. However, this probably had nothing to do with the drug smuggling, the public prosecutor's office explained. The port of Rotterdam is one of the main ports of entry for cocaine in Europe.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office

Source: www.stern.de